Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Evans says he expects 2% inflation by 2023, but no rate hikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said Wednesday he does not expect the U.S. central bank to increase interest rates through at least 2023, though he does expect inflation to reach the Fed's 2% goal by then.

For inflation, he told reporters on a video call, "it's just a slow slog beyond that - I've got an overshoot in the out years, but that's premised on continued accommodation and better fiscal policy as well." The most important factors for the recovery over the next six to 18 months, he said, are greater fiscal support and better control over the COVID-19 pandemic (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pChina's carbon neutral pledge could curb global warming by 0.3°C -researchers
RE
01:16pU.S. business activity slows, house price inflation accelerates
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pWall Street retreats as business activity slows
RE
01:14pU.S. CDC reports 200,275 coronavirus deaths
RE
01:11pA LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS : banks team up as FX trading gets tougher
RE
01:08pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 6,874,982 as of yesterday vs 6,825,697 in previous report on sept. 22
RE
01:07pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 200,275 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 199,462 in previous report on sept. 22
RE
01:05pDRIVER BOOSTER 8 : The Best Driver Updater and Works Well with NO Internet Connection
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
5GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group