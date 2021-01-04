Fed's Evans says monetary policy 'well-positioned' now

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles
Evans on Monday said the U.S. central bank's current policy
stance is "well-positioned" and that by springtime it would
become clearer if or how the Fed needs to adjust its asset
purchase program.
"Our current way of doing the $120 billion of purchases
every month is reasonable across a wide range of maturities; if
we see that we need more accommodation we could adjust and move
the current pace into a longer duration, or we could expand the
pace of purchases, or, if we saw that things were going better
we could change the duration as well," Evans told reporters
after participating in a panel at the annual meeting of the
Allied Social Science Associations.
"We are going to want to have full confidence that the
recovery is going to be a robust one, that we are well on our
way to growth rates this year of 4% for GDP ... and the
unemployment rate going down to 5-ish percent," Evans said.
"If we saw something substantially better than that, that
would kind of say we are in a pretty good place and maybe we
need less of this."
The Fed said in December it would keep up its asset
purchases at the current pace until it saw "substantial
progress" toward its full employment and 2% inflation goals.
