Fed's Evans: will need to raise rates 'a good deal more'

June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans on Wednesday signaled he is with the core group at
the U.S. central bank calling for continued rapid rate hikes to
battle 40-year high inflation, noting "downside" risks.
"I expect it will be necessary to bring rates up a good
deal more over the coming months in order to return inflation to
the Committee’s 2 percent average inflation target," Evans said
in remarks prepared for delivery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the
Corridor Business Journal's mid-year economic review.
Labor markets are "downright tight," and higher interest
rates will help dampen demand and cool inflation substantially
over coming years, he said.
Most of the Fed's rate-setting committee sees rates needing
to rise to at least a 3.25%-3.5% range by year-end, and to 3.8%
next year, a view that Evans said is roughly in line with his
own.
And yet, echoing a theme Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeatedly
reminded lawmakers of during testimony earlier in the day,
policy should and must respond to data.
Indeed, a worse-than-expected inflation reading days before
the Fed's meeting last week was a big factor in his support for
the 75-basis-point rate hike the central bank delivered, he
said. Earlier he, and most others at the Fed, had said a
half-point hike was most likely.
"We must be watchful and ready to adjust our policy stance
if changes in economic circumstances dictate," Evans said.
Supply-side repair could go more slowly than expected, or
Russia's war in Ukraine or China's COVID lockdowns could put
more upward pressure on prices, he said.
Moreover the Fed's rate hikes may not do enough to bring
inflation down, he said -- though they could also, "on the other
hand, weigh too heavily on employment."
Evans is due to retire because of age limits for Fed
presidents when he turns 65 in January.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)