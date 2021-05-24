Fed's George says doesn't dismiss risk of inflation surge

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve
President Esther George on Monday cautioned against a "rigid"
approach to monetary policy in a post-pandemic era that may
involve different inflation and employment dynamics than ones
seen in the last few years and worked into the Fed's current
policy framework.
That new framework, emphasizing job generation and faith
that the forces that kept inflation low in recent years will
continue to do so, has led the Fed to pledge to continue buying
$120 billion a month in bonds until the job market improves and
to leave interest rates near zero for even longer even as prices
begin to rise.
While the bulk of Fed officials suspects those price
pressures stem from temporary problems that will ease in coming
months, "I am not inclined to dismiss today's pricing signals or
to be overly reliant on historical relationships and dynamics in
judging the outlook for inflation," George said in remarks
prepared for delivery to a Kansas City Fed agricultural
symposium.
George did not say explicitly that she was ready to change
policy or open debate now about when, for example, to start
trimming the bond purchases.
But she said the Fed needed to be on guard in case the
dynamics that have kept inflation low in recent years change as
the economy reopens with a potential flood of spending by
families cooped up for a year and sitting on greater savings.
"The structure of the economy changes over time, and it will
be important to adapt to new circumstances rather than adhere to
a rigid formulation of policy reactions," she said. "With a
tremendous amount of fiscal stimulus flowing through the
economy, the landscape could unfold quite differently than the
one that shaped the thinking" behind the Fed's current approach.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Grebler)