Fed's George says policymakers need to watch inflation expectations

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers are much more aware of
inflation levels today than they have been over the past decade
and Federal Reserve officials need to monitor inflation
expectations closely, Kansas City Fed President Esther George
said on Wednesday.
"Policymakers have to keep their eye on inflation
expectations," George said during a virtual seminar organized by
the National Association for Business Economics. "We do see
firms having more pricing power than they would have five years
ago, even two years ago, and the public is certainly more aware
today of inflation."
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Paul Simao)