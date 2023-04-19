April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Wednesday that after the failure of two large regional Fed banks last month roiled the financial sector, he is waiting to see "whether there are other credit shoes to drop."

"Not in the crisis sense, but in the how much squeezing is going to be coming up from the bank side," Goolsbee said in an interview with American Public Media's Marketplace. "I think it's going to matter for whether this economy is going to slow down." (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)