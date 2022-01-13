Fed's Harker joins other policymakers in backing March interest rate liftoff

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin
lifting interest rates from their current level near zero in
March and will likely have to raise rates at least three times
this year to rein in inflation, Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said on Thursday.
"My forecast is that we'd have a 25-basis-point increase in
March barring any changes in the data," Harker said at a virtual
event hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
"Given what I know today, I would be for that," Harker said
as the central bank prepares to more swiftly dial back stimulus
it put in place almost two years ago to nurse the economy
through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that he currently forecasts three
quarter-percentage-point interest rate rises this year and could
be convinced of a fourth if inflation does not come under
control.
Harker's backing adds to a steady drumbeat of Fed
policymakers this week who have signaled that https://www.reuters.com/business/feds-daly-us-interest-rate-hikes-could-start-march-2022-01-12
a March interest rate rise is now firmly on the table with
inflation near a 40-year high https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12
and well above the central bank's 2% flexible target, and
employment closing in on pre-pandemic levels.
Investors currently see a 83% probability that the Fed will
raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, still set at the
near-zero level, at its March 15-16 policy meeting, according to
CME Group’s FedWatch program.
Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also threw his
weight behind a firm tightening https://www.reuters.com/business/feds-powell-heads-hill-hearing-with-inflation-focus-2022-01-11
of monetary policy this year, arguing the strong economy,
despite the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, no longer
"needs or wants" as much stimulus as he flagged coming rate
hikes as a reduction in the Fed's $8 trillion balance sheet.
For his part, Harker said he sees the Fed beginning to
reduce the size of its balance sheet in late 2022 or early 2023
and that its ultimate composition was still being debated by his
colleagues.
"I tend to lean toward having a balance sheet that is
slightly shorter in duration when it comes to Treasuries,"
Harker said, noting it gives the central bank more flexibility
if and when another crisis hits.
As a precursor to raising interest rates, the Fed has
already accelerated the reduction of its monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, introduced to support
the pandemic-hit economy. It is now set to finish tapering that
program completely by mid-March.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bernadette Baum)