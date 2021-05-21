Fed's Harker says important to talk about tapering sooner rather than later

May 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials should start
talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases
"sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President
Patrick Harker said on Friday.
The U.S. central bank will communicate its plans for slowing
its purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities
well in advance of it happening, Harker said during a virtual
conversation organized by the Washington Post.
"It is something that, in my mind, we should start to have a
conversation about sooner rather than later," Harker said.
The policymaker said unwinding the central bank's asset
purchases from the current pace of $120 billion a month would be
the "first step" in removing the support the Fed is offering the
economy. If the recovery continues to progress, officials would
then look at raising interest rates at the "appropriate time."
A "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to consider
changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic
recovery, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's April
meeting. But that view may have suffered a blow this month with
the release of data showing job growth was anemic in April.
Harker said he is looking for "continued strength" in the
labor market before the Fed would start the process of removing
accommodation. He said the U.S. economy may need to add up to 11
million jobs to close the hole left by the pandemic, including
the 8 million jobs lost and the previous job growth cut off by
the crisis.
The policymaker also said he wants to see inflation move
above the Fed's 2% target and averaging 2% over time, with
inflation expectations anchored at 2%, before it would be
"appropriate" to talk about tapering.
