Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Harker says important to talk about tapering sooner rather than later

05/21/2021 | 06:12pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.

The U.S. central bank will communicate its plans for slowing its purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities well in advance of it happening, Harker said during a virtual conversation organized by the Washington Post.

"It is something that, in my mind, we should start to have a conversation about sooner rather than later," Harker said.

The policymaker said unwinding the central bank's asset purchases from the current pace of $120 billion a month would be the "first step" in removing the support the Fed is offering the economy. If the recovery continues to progress, officials would then look at raising interest rates at the "appropriate time."

A "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic recovery, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's April meeting. But that view may have suffered a blow this month with the release of data showing job growth was anemic in April.

Harker said he is looking for "continued strength" in the labor market before the Fed would start the process of removing accommodation. He said the U.S. economy may need to add up to 11 million jobs to close the hole left by the pandemic, including the 8 million jobs lost and the previous job growth cut off by the crisis.

The policymaker also said he wants to see inflation move above the Fed's 2% target and averaging 2% over time, with inflation expectations anchored at 2%, before it would be "appropriate" to talk about tapering. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Franklin Paul and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:26pQuake in Yunnan, China, kills two - CGTN TV
RE
01:25pExclusive-Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022, sources say
RE
01:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : South Korea seeks tax cuts for U.S. investment by firms such as Samsung
RE
01:22pNorwegian Air raises fresh capital, set to exit restructuring
RE
01:22pELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub
RE
01:18pDeere raises earnings forecast, flags production risks
RE
01:12pFed's Harker says important to talk about tapering sooner rather than later
RE
01:10pNational Stop the Violence Alliance Inc. to Host an Interfaith Service for Peace’ aimed at providing a Roadmap for Peace and Reconciliation
SE
01:04pStocks little changed, while dollar gains after factory data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
5EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..

HOT NEWS