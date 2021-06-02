Fed's Harker says it's time to 'think about thinking about' tapering

June 2 (Reuters) - As the U.S. economy continues to recover
from the coronavirus crisis and the labor market rebounds, it
may be time for Federal Reserve policymakers to start thinking
about the best way to slow the pace of its asset purchases,
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on
Wednesday.
"We're planning to keep the federal funds rate low for
long," Harker said at a virtual event held as part of the Women
in Housing and Finance Policy Luncheon. "But it may be time to
at least think about thinking about tapering our $120 billion in
monthly Treasury bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases."
Harker emphasized that the Fed would not move suddenly when
it begins to reduce the pace of the purchases, which were ramped
up last year in an effort to stabilize markets and support the
economy after it was upended by the pandemic. "Our goal here is
to be boring," he said.
Harker said the timing for those discussions has not been
decided, but added that he thinks markets are now functioning
well.
Fed officials agreed at their last meeting to keep
purchasing bonds at the current pace until there is substantial
further progress toward the central bank's goals for inflation
and maximum employment.
Several policymakers acknowledged recently that they are
closer to discussing when to reduce some of those purchases.
The Fed's next policy-setting meeting takes place
on June 15 and 16.
Harker said he expects the U.S. economy to grow by 7% this
year and at a slower pace of about 3% in 2022. The policymaker
said he expects job creation to pick up over the next several
months and that the labor market could return to pre-pandemic
trends by next summer.
The Fed has said it doesn't plan to lift rates until the
economy is back to full employment and inflation is set to reach
its 2% target.
