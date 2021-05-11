Fed's Harker sees no reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet

May 11 (Reuters) - Health concerns, lack of child care and
an inconsistent recovery across sectors are among the factors
slowing the U.S. labor market recovery, and the Federal Reserve
needs to provide continued support to the economy, Philadelphia
Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.
Hesitancy among some Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine
and the possibility that new virus variants may emerge pose
risks to the economy, said Harker, who added he expects gross
domestic product to grow by 7% in 2021 and about 3% in 2022.
"While the economic situation is improving, recovery is
still a work in progress, and there’s no reason to withdraw
support yet," Harker said in remarks prepared for a virtual
event organized by CFA Society Philadelphia.
The job growth seen in April, when the U.S. economy added
266,000 positions, was "extremely disappointing," but probably
an outlier given the strong fundamentals supporting the
recovery, said Harker, adding that employment could return to
pre-pandemic trends by next summer.
Fed policymakers are keeping a close eye on inflation, which
could get a lift from the U.S. central bank's easy monetary
policy and strong fiscal support, Harker said. However, he
expects price growth to remain tame, with headline inflation
rising 2.3% this year and core inflation growing 2%.
