Fed's Jefferson: Services inflation still high though wage hikes may be moderating

02/27/2023 | 12:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation for a broad array of services in the United States remains "stubbornly high," Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said Monday, though slower-growing wages might help slow prices in those parts of the economy as well.

Though the Fed has seen some progress in slowing price increases for goods and expects the same to happen in housing, inflation continues for services ranging from restaurants to medical care -- and will likely need to slow for the central bank to make clear progress back towards its 2% inflation target.

"Core goods inflation has started to come down. Several indicators suggest that housing services inflation is likely to come down in the coming months. There is more uncertainty surrounding inflation in core services excluding housing," Jefferson said in remarks to a Harvard University economics class.

"The inflation outlook for this nonhousing category of core services partly depends on whether growth in nominal labor costs comes back down, and recent data suggest that labor compensation has indeed started to decelerate somewhat over the past year."

His comments appeared to put a dovish spin on recent data, and did not explicitly address the surprise jump in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index last month to a 5.4% annual rate versus a 5.3% rate as of December. The Fed uses the PCE index to sets its inflation target.

Jefferson in his prepared remarks also did not update his views on the Fed's upcoming policy decision. The central bank meets on March 21-22 and is expected to approve a quarter point rate increase, while also providing new projections about policy for the rest of the year.

Jefferson said he was "committed" to adhering to the 2% inflation target, while also opposing any suggestion the Fed raise its inflation target because that "would introduce an additional risk by calling into question the FOMC's commitment to stabilizing inflation at any level."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2023
