Fed's Kaplan sees downside risk from virus resurgence

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Robert Kaplan said on Monday the U.S. economy is rebounding from
a deep contraction, but the resurgence of COVID-19 poses
downside risks, particularly if it overwhelms hospitals in
certain areas.
"Right now, the trends are in the wrong direction," Kaplan
told a virtual event for the Louisiana communities of Shreveport
and Bossier City.
Cases of the novel coronavirus have surged across the United
States, prompting authorities to renew restrictions on economic
activity in some cities, including El Paso, Texas, as well as
whole states such as Utah.
Kaplan repeated his view that the U.S. economy would likely
end the year about 2.5% smaller than it began, and grow about
3.5% next year as economic activity continues to rebound. But
rising infections could slow the pace of growth both this
quarter and early next year, he said.
Also a risk, he said, was households running out of savings
socked away from the U.S. government's earlier fiscal stimulus.
That aid has kept household spending so far from dropping off as
it usually does when unemployment rises and the economy slows.
Fed policymakers have called for new fiscal relief to keep
damage to the economy from becoming more long-lasting.
