Fed's Kaplan to leave job Oct. 8, citing trading activities

"The recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve's execution of that vital work," Kaplan said in a statement, in which he also said his trading followed the bank's compliance rules and standards.

The announcement came hours after Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he would leave his job on Sept. 27, and followed public outcry that the two had traded in securities even as they played key roles in deciding U.S. monetary policy.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)