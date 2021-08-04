Fed's Kaplan wants bond-buying taper to start soon and be gradual

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should start
reducing its bond-buying program "soon" and gradually, Dallas
Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday,
adding that doing so would give it more flexibility to be
"patient" on raising interest rates.
"As long as we continue to make progress in July (jobs)
numbers and in August jobs numbers, I think we'd be better off
to start adjusting these purchases soon," Kaplan told Reuters in
an interview.
Doing so gradually - over a time frame of "plus or minus"
about eight months - will help "give ourselves as much
flexibility as possible to be patient and be flexible on the Fed
funds rate," allowing more progress on the labor market front,
he said, referring to the central bank's benchmark overnight
interest rate.
"I think it's very important to divorce discussion of the
Fed funds rate from discussion of our purchases," he said. "My
comments on purchases are not intended to suggest I want to take
more aggressive action on the Fed funds rate."
In June, Kaplan said he was among the minority of Fed
policymakers who thought the central bank might need to begin
raising rates in 2022; the majority saw 2023 as the likely
timing for a liftoff of the Fed funds rate, which is currently
set near zero.
Kaplan said on Wednesday he did not know if he would pencil
that same view in when policymakers submit their updated
forecasts as part of the Sept. 21-22 policy meeting, but that it
would depend on the economy.
The Fed is buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion
of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) each month, and has said it
will continue to do so until it sees "substantial progress"
toward its goals of full employment and 2% inflation.
"I question, today, the efficacy of these purchases," Kaplan
told Reuters, adding that he didn't think they were doing much
to boost a labor market that he said was being held back not by
lack of demand but rather by supply issues and a slow matching
process between job openings and the talent to fill them.
Kaplan said he could envision reducing the Fed's purchases
of Treasuries by perhaps $10 billion per month, and its MBS
purchases by $5 billion per month.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)