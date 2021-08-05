Fed's Kashkari: Delta may throw wrinkle into taper plan

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel
Kashkari on Thursday said the highly transmissible Delta variant
of the novel coronavirus could throw a "wrinkle" into the labor
market recovery and the timeline for a reduction in the Fed's
asset-purchase program.
"If we see a very strong labor market this fall, the way
I've been expecting, then I think we could say we probably have
made 'substantial further progress,'" Kashkari said in a virtual
appearance at the Midsize Bank Coalition of America, referring
to the bar the Fed set before slowing its $120 billion-a-month
in asset purchases.
"The wrinkle, now, is Delta: if Delta causes the labor
market to heal much more slowly, then that's going cause me to
step back" he said, to reconsider that progress and whether
continued bond buys would help speed the return of jobs.
Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have
downplayed the impact of the fast-spreading Delta virus on the
economy, noting that past waves of infection had not slowed the
recovery as much as had been anticipated.
The labor market is still 7 million to 9 million jobs short
of what could have been expected by this time before the
pandemic hit. Many economists and Fed policymakers have said
they expect that factors holding people back from jobs - lack of
access to childcare and closed schools, health concerns and
generous pandemic unemployment benefits - to recede or end in
the fall, allowing more people to return to work.
"It's so frustrating for all of us that the Delta variant is
surging the way that it is," Kashkari said. "I was cautiously
optimistic a month ago that it seemed like we had the light at
the end of the tunnel ... and could return to normal."
Delta could discourage people from returning to jobs that
require in-person interaction and keep kids out of schools, he
said. "There's still a lot of uncertainty on the road ahead."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.
Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)