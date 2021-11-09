Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Kashkari: Keeping an 'open mind' on timing of rate hikes

11/09/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis

(Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he expects more clarity on the economic outlook by the time the Fed ends its bond-buying program in mid-2022, and is keeping an "open mind" on the timing of any rate hikes to follow.

"I have not made any decisions about where my stance is on that," Kashkari said at an event at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Kashkari had previously said he believes the Fed likely ought to wait until 2024 before raising rates from their current near-zero level.

The forces that are currently keeping people out of the labor market and pushing up prices will likely prove to be temporary, and will fade as COVID-19 turns from being pandemic to being endemic, he said.

"We are getting these mixed signals out of the economy," Kashkari said. Wages are rising, for instance, but the economy has an estimated 5 million to 7 million fewer jobs than would have been expected had there been no COVID-19 crisis.

"I'm optimistic, in the next three, six, nine months we will get a lot more information," and clarity about the outlook for both inflation and the labor market, he said. In the next few quarters, he said, "if the labor force does not return, then that's going to give me more concern that the high inflation readings that we've been seeing may be sustained, because that means that hey, we are already at or maybe we are close to our economy's potential."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 46,541,113 as of yesterday vs 46,405,253 in previous report on nov 8
RE
03:07pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 753,564 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 752,196 in previous report on nov 8
RE
03:06pU.s. cdc says as of november 9, 25,368,545 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:06pU.s. cdc says 224,257,467 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 9 vs 223,944,369 individuals as of nov 8
RE
03:06pU.s. cdc says administered 433,156,393 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 9 vs 432,111,860 doses administered as of nov 8
RE
03:06pU.s. cdc says 194,168,611 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of nov 9 vs 194,001,108 individuals as of nov 8
RE
03:06pU.s. cdc says delivered 536,665,505 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 9 vs 534,086,695 doses delivered as of nov 8
RE
03:05pFED'S KASHKARI : Keeping an 'open mind' on timing of rate hikes
RE
03:05pFED'S KASHKARI : Keeping an 'open mind' on timing of rate hikes
RE
02:58pOklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid judgment against J&J
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
4Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
5Analyst recommendations: Intercontinental Exchange, Airbnb, Moderna, Qu..

HOT NEWS