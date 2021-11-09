Fed's Kashkari: Keeping an 'open mind' on timing of rate hikes

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President
Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he expects more clarity on the
economic outlook by the time the Fed ends its bond-buying
program in mid-2022, and is keeping an "open mind" on the timing
of any rate hikes to follow.
"I have not made any decisions about where my stance is on
that," Kashkari said at an event at University of Wisconsin-Eau
Claire. Kashkari had previously said he believes the Fed likely
ought to wait until 2024 before raising rates from their current
near-zero level.
The forces that are currently keeping people out of the
labor market and pushing up prices will likely prove to be
temporary, and will fade as COVID-19 turns from being pandemic
to being endemic, he said.
"We are getting these mixed signals out of the economy,"
Kashkari said. Wages are rising, for instance, but the economy
has an estimated 5 million to 7 million fewer jobs than would
have been expected had there been no COVID-19 crisis.
"I'm optimistic, in the next three, six, nine months we will
get a lot more information," and clarity about the outlook for
both inflation and the labor market, he said. In the next few
quarters, he said, "if the labor force does not return, then
that's going to give me more concern that the high inflation
readings that we've been seeing may be sustained, because that
means that hey, we are already at or maybe we are close to our
economy's potential."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir;
Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)