Fed's Kashkari: 'happy' with market reaction to Powell speech -Bloomberg

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Neel Kashkari on Monday said he felt the stock market
selloff that followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech
on Friday shows investors understand the central bank is serious
reducing inflation.
"I was actually happy to see how Chair Powell's Jackson Hole
speech was received," Kashkari told Bloomberg's Odd Lots
podcast. "People now understand the seriousness of our
commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%."
All three U.S stock benchmarks lost more than 3% on Friday
after Powell told the annual central bankers conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the Fed would raise interest rates
as high as needed to slow growth and soften the labor market.
He also said the Fed would keep policy restrictive "for some
time" to bring down inflation which is running at more than
three times the Fed's 2% goal.
“I certainly was not excited to see the stock market
rallying after our last Federal Open Market Committee meeting,"
he added, referring to the Fed's policy-setting panel, which
last met July 26-27 and delivered a second straight
75-basis-point rate hike.
Powell at the time said the Fed would at some point begin to
slow the pace of interest-rate hikes, a point he also made on
Friday, even as he emphasized that the Fed's rate hikes would
mean "some pain" for households and businesses.
