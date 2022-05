Russia's war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns are tangling supply chains that at the beginning of this year were just starting to ease, Kashkari said at Lake Superior University. The Fed has indicated it will get interest rates to a neutral level - usually estimated at around 2.5% - by the end of the year; if the Fed gets help from the supply side, the Fed "won't have to do as much" beyond that, but if not, it will need to do more, Kashkari said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)