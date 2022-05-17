Fed's Kashkari says easing of supply chains could limit rate hikes

Since March the Fed has raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to a target range of 0.75%-1%, and Kashkari said the U.S. central bank has indicated it will get that rate to at least a neutral level - usually estimated at around 2.5% - by the end of the year.

"The question right now that I'm asking myself, and that I'm asking my economists that I work with is, do we just have to follow through on what we've promised - is that going to be enough - or are we going to have to do even more?" Kashkari told the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce in Michigan. "And I don't know the answer to that."

Higher borrowing costs are aimed at cooling demand so as to bring down inflation that's now running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

But rising prices are also being driven by supply constraints, both in the labor market and in the production of goods. And that's not a problem the Fed can solve.

Private companies are doing what they can to get supply chains working better again, Kashkari said. But the war in Ukraine and China's recent COVID-19 lockdowns tangled them up again just as they were starting to ease.

"My colleagues and I are going to do what we need to do to bring the economy back into balance," Kashkari said. "What I don't know is how much are we going to need to do ... if we get some help on the supply side, then we won't have to do as much; if we don't get any help on the supply side, we are going to have to do more."

(Reporting by Ann SaphirEditing by Paul Simao)