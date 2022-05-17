Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Kashkari says easing of supply chains could limit rate hikes

05/17/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York

(Reuters) -How high the Federal Reserve will ultimately need to raise U.S. interest rates will depend in large part on how quickly supply bottlenecks can get unstuck, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

Since March the Fed has raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to a target range of 0.75%-1%, and Kashkari said the U.S. central bank has indicated it will get that rate to at least a neutral level - usually estimated at around 2.5% - by the end of the year.

"The question right now that I'm asking myself, and that I'm asking my economists that I work with is, do we just have to follow through on what we've promised - is that going to be enough - or are we going to have to do even more?" Kashkari told the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce in Michigan. "And I don't know the answer to that."

Higher borrowing costs are aimed at cooling demand so as to bring down inflation that's now running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

But rising prices are also being driven by supply constraints, both in the labor market and in the production of goods. And that's not a problem the Fed can solve.

Private companies are doing what they can to get supply chains working better again, Kashkari said. But the war in Ukraine and China's recent COVID-19 lockdowns tangled them up again just as they were starting to ease.

"My colleagues and I are going to do what we need to do to bring the economy back into balance," Kashkari said. "What I don't know is how much are we going to need to do ... if we get some help on the supply side, then we won't have to do as much; if we don't get any help on the supply side, we are going to have to do more."

(Reporting by Ann SaphirEditing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pOil falls 2% on hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
03:24pAnalysis-Aircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:24pUs crude futures settle above brent futures for first time since…
RE
03:24pQUOTES : Powell says Fed won't hesitate to move past neutral
RE
03:19pExclusive-ECB's Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs louder voice on policy
RE
03:18pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs extend recovery from recent slide
RE
03:18pTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
03:12pMcConnell urges Biden administration to ensure sustained aid to Ukraine
RE
03:04pAlberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline
RE
03:03pCalifornia church shooter was licensed armed security guard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS