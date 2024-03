March 6 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that in December he thought two quarter-point cuts to the Fed's policy rate would likely be appropriate this year, and given the stronger economic data since then it is "hard to see" that he would now expect more rate cuts, and possibly one less.

Kashkari made the remarks in an interview with WSJ Live. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)