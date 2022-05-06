Fed's Kashkari says supply chain progress key to avoiding recession

May 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will have to raise
interest rates more aggressively and risk a recession if supply
chain issues don't begin to ebb, Minneapolis Fed President Neel
Kashkari said on Friday, as he reiterated that policymakers are
keenly watching how far rates will have to rise above the
neutral level.
"We know we have to bring inflation back down to 2%. If the
job market softened a little bit, that's not much of a
tradeoff," Kashkari said during an event at the University of
Minnesota in Minneapolis.
"The challenge is going to be if the supply chain issues
don't help us, if they don't unwind a little bit on their own
... and we have to use aggressive monetary policy to bring
inflation back down then that could lead to a higher
unemployment rate, that could lead to a recession," he said.
The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by half a
percentage point earlier this week, the biggest hike in 22
years, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers stand
ready to approve half-percentage-point rate hikes at upcoming
policy meetings in June and July as the Fed steps up its fight
to lower high inflation.
Earlier on Friday, in a post on Medium, Kashkari warned that
the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China will likely
delay any normalization of supply chains.
Kashkari also repeated he sees the neutral rate, which is
the level of borrowing costs that neither stimulates nor curbs
economic growth, to be at 2% but noted that there is a wide
range of estimates - roughly between 2% and 3% - among his
fellow policymakers.
"The general consensus is we have to at least get up to
neutral and probably moderately above neutral over the course of
this year into early next year, but again there are a range of
estimates on what neutral looks like," Kashkari said.
On how much more the Fed will have to go above neutral, the
Minneapolis Fed chief said, "many of us are just waiting to see
how the economy evolves."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)