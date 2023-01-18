Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Fed's Logan: Once rate hikes stopped, risks will still be 'two-sided'

01/18/2023 | 05:47pm EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan on Wednesday said that even once the Fed sees convincing evidence that inflation is trending back toward its 2% target -- her trigger for being able to stop the current round of interest-rate hikes -- further rate increases could still be on tap.

"I think it's important to know that risks will still be two-sided and that we need to remain flexible, and we may have to raise rates again if incoming information goes in that direction," Logan said at an event in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)


