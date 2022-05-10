Fed's Mester: 50 bps rate hikes make sense, could see unemployment rise

May 10 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President
Loretta Mester on Tuesday said raising interest rates in
half-point increments "makes perfect sense" for the next couple
of Fed meetings, and that ultimately rates will need to rise
above 2.5% to rein in too-high inflation.
"It may very well be that the unemployment rate will have to
move up a little bit, we may get another quarter of negative or
slow growth, but that's going to have to happen if we want to
get inflation down," Mester told Yahoo Finance. "I think things
will be bumpy."
At the same time, she said, she does not believe the Fed's
rate hikes -- aimed at slowing demand for labor and products
that is outrunning constrained supply -- will push the economy
into a sustained downturn.
"I don't really see it as a tradeoff really, because I
really fundamentally believe that if we don't get back to price
stability, we're not going to have sustainably healthy labor
markets in the future," she said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)