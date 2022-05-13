Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Mester: Need "several months" of inflation moving down to call the peak

05/13/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve President and CEO Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before the Federal Reserve officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement.

"Risks to inflation remain strongly on the upside, especially in the midst of the continuing war in Ukraine and the potential that the zero-COVID policy in China will further disrupt supply chains. I will need to see several months of sustained downward monthly readings of inflation before I conclude that inflation has peaked," Mester said in remarks to a monetary policy forum.

With broad support for half-point rate increases at the Fed's June and July meetings, Mester said this fall will be a pivotal time to take stock of whether price increases are slowing from their current 40-year high or not - adjusting the pace of rate hikes accordingly.

"If by the September (Fed) meeting, the monthly readings on inflation provide compelling evidence that inflation is moving down, then the pace of rate increases could slow, but if inflation has failed to moderate, then a faster pace of rate increases may be necessary," Mester said.

"With some luck, supply chain disruptions will begin to abate and labor market participation will continue to rise, helping to ease supply constraints and allowing supply in product and labor markets to come into better balance with demand.  But we cannot rely on luck."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32pJapan to offer up to $100 mln in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID
RE
12:32pUnipol shares slide after presents new three-year plan
RE
12:32pUK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
RE
12:32pAlibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei
RE
12:31pUkrainian forces thwart Russians at river as fight shifts to Donbas
RE
12:29pRussian inflation jumps to 17.83% in April, highest since early 2002
RE
12:20pU.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low; import prices unchanged in April
RE
12:18pIEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply
RE
12:14pExclusive-Pension fund Caisse weighs protest vote over lack of francophone directors at CN Rail-source
RE
12:13pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
5Analyst recommendations: Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt..

HOT NEWS