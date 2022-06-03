Log in
Fed's Mester: could 'easily' see 50 bps rate hike in Sept, too

06/03/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on a panel in New York

(Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday she is looking for "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked before reducing the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes from what policymakers say are likely to be half-point increments in both June and July.

At the subsequent Fed meeting in September, "if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50 basis point in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
