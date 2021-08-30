Fed's Mester not ready to accept recent inflation surge as meeting central bank's goal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President
Loretta Mester said on Monday that the U.S. economy is
recovering strongly but she is not yet convinced that recent
inflation readings will be enough to satisfy the price stability
goal the U.S. central bank revamped a year ago.
The policymaker said there were upside risks to inflation
and that officials need to pay close attention to price changes,
but that she expects some inflation metrics will come down after
some of the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic are
resolved.
"I'd like to see a little more data before I can arrive and
conclude that...we're at 2% and on the way above 2% for some
time," Mester said during an interview with Reuters on Monday.
Mester's remarks highlight the growing tension among Fed
policymakers as they approach a turning point in their policy
without broad agreement on some of the key metrics that define
their goals.
The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero last year at the
start of the pandemic and began purchasing $120 billion a month
in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to stabilize
markets and support the economy. Fed officials largely agreed at
their July meeting that the economy has improved enough for them
to start reducing the pace of those asset purchases later this
year, minutes of that meeting show.
Under their current guidance, however, the tightening phase
that follows that - interest rate increases - cannot start until
conditions clear an even higher bar: The economy has to be at
maximum employment and, in addition to rising to 2% - which it
already has - inflation must be on track to moderately exceed 2%
for some time. Doing so will help satisfy policymakers'
longer-run goal of inflation that "averages 2% over time"
because it has fallen short of target for most of the last
decade.
A TRICKY BUSINESS
Defining those parameters is proving tricky, with little
evidence of wide agreement.
For instance, several Fed officials, including Atlanta Fed
President Raphael Bostic, say the substantial overshoot in
inflation over the last several months means the central bank
has already achieved that average inflation target by some
measures. On the other hand, Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said
it's not clear to him that the current inflation pressures have
sufficient staying power to meet their objective.
Mester said she wants to see more data shedding light on
what inflation will look like next year before she can reach any
conclusions. She will look at what inflation has done over the
past five years, but will also look forward at what inflation is
projected to be using forecasts from the Cleveland Fed and other
metrics.
It will also be important to watch inflation expectations to
ensure they are anchored at 2% and likely to stay there - a goal
that was difficult to reach even before the pandemic, Mester
said. "I’m sort of not in the camp that we've already met that
criteria," said Mester, who will become a voting member of the
Fed's policy-setting committee next year.
As for the labor market, Mester said the U.S. economy is not
yet at maximum employment. The fact that there are more job
postings than there are unemployed people suggests there may be
a mismatch between the jobs being created and the people
searching for work.
The pandemic may have changed where the strongest job growth
happens, if for instance a subset of workers stop having to
commute into downtown hubs to do their jobs, she said. Other
workers may still be held back by school closures or disruptions
to child care arrangements.
"You have to take the lens that there are going to be some
things that are different," Mester said.
The policymaker repeated her view that the Fed's criteria
for beginning to reduce its asset purchases have been met and
that she would like to start tapering the purchases this year
and be done with them by the middle of next year.
But she emphasized that the central bank would still be
supporting the economy even after it slows its purchases.
"We're still going to be very accommodative," Mester said.
"We’re just not going to be as accommodative as we said was
needed and felt was needed during the height of the pandemic."
