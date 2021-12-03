Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT

12/03/2021 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington

(Reuters) -The Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told the Financial Times.

"If it turns out to be a bad variant it could exacerbate the upward price pressures we've seen from the supply-chain problems," Mester told the paper in an interview https://www.ft.com/search?q=mester on Thursday.

"The fear of the virus is still one of the factors holding people back from re-entering the labour force," Mester said, adding that there was a risk that if the new variant were more virulent than Delta the people who have lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic would continue to stay at home.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as most forecasters currently expect.

"We have to entertain the risk that those persistently high numbers of inflation could become more embedded," Mester said. "It's really about giving us the optionality . . . to make moves on the interest rate path."

Mester added that said she would support at least one rate increase next year, and that two might be "appropriate".

Still, the economy is better at dealing with these variants, she said, adding that demand side effects have eased, but supply side effects remain.

Mester will have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting committee in 2022.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aREUTERS NEXT-UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India
RE
01:01aIndian shares surrender early gains on Omicron worries
RE
12:58aFairphone finds market for responsibly sourced mobiles
RE
12:54aIndian doctors strike as Omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
RE
12:52aFed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT
RE
12:52aFed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT
RE
12:45aCowed by Chinese regulators, Didi plans to delist from New York months after debut
RE
12:44a'Lot of concern' over Russian military activity near Ukraine, top U.S. general says
RE
12:44aDidi plans Hong Kong listing soon, New York delisting by June 2022 -source
RE
12:44aDidi plans to complete dual primary listing in hong kong in next three months, complete u.s. delisting by june 2022 - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
2Knight to Present at Stifel GMP's The Future of Healthcare Conference
3Exclusive-Toyota turns to Chinese tech to reach its electric holy grail
4Australia's CSL in exclusive talks for $7 billion buyout of Swiss Vifor..
5China advisers to recommend lower 2022 GDP target as headwinds grow - s..

HOT NEWS