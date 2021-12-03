Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant threatens
to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further
pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages,
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told
the Financial Times.
"If it turns out to be a bad variant it could exacerbate the
upward price pressures we've seen from the supply-chain
problems," Mester told the paper in an interview https://www.ft.com/searchq=mester
on Thursday.
"The fear of the virus is still one of the factors holding
people back from re-entering the labour force," Mester said,
adding that there was a risk that if the new variant were more
virulent than Delta the people who have lost or quit their jobs
during the pandemic would continue to stay at home.
Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said
that the U.S. central bank needs to be ready to respond to the
possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of
next year as most forecasters currently expect.
"We have to entertain the risk that those persistently high
numbers of inflation could become more embedded," Mester said.
"It's really about giving us the optionality...to make moves
on the interest rate path."
Mester added that said she would support at least one rate
increase next year, and that two might be "appropriate".
Still, the economy is better at dealing with these variants,
she said, adding that demand side effects have eased, but supply
side effects remain.
Mester will have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee in 2022.
