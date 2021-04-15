Fed's Mester says U.S. economy could grow by 6% or more in 2021

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The second half of the year
could see strong economic growth and the labor market should
continue to improve as long as there is not a surge in
coronavirus variants that are resistant to vaccines, Cleveland
Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
Mester said she expects the U.S. economy to grow by 6% or
more this year and for the unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% or
lower by year end. Vaccinations, school reopenings and
child-care will be important to getting people back to work,
Mester said during a call with reporters.
