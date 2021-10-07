Fed's Mester says U.S. inflation mostly driven by pandemic-related factors

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Both supply side and demand side
factors are contributing to U.S. inflation right now, but most
of the current price changes may be driven by pandemic-related
shifts that could subside over time, Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
An increase in medium and long-term inflation expectations,
paired with a continued rise in inflation, could be a sign that
the changes are being driven more by higher demand than by
supply-side disruptions, said Mester, speaking during a panel
organized by the European Central Bank. However, that is not her
baseline forecast, she said.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)