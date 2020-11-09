Fed's Mester says all emergency lending facilities should be extended

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The emergency lending programs the Federal
Reserve set up during the pandemic have eased stresses in
financial markets and are still needed, Cleveland Federal
Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Monday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be working with the Treasury
Department to determine if the programs should be extended
beyond the end of the year, Mester said.
"But in my view, if it were me, I would extend all of them,"
Mester told reporters. "The fact that they exist provides
confidence to the markets."
