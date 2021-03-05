Fed's Mester says economy far from goals, easy policy still needed

March 5 (Reuters) - A sharp recent rise in bond yields mostly reflects expectations for stronger economic growth ahead, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday, but "we are still very far from our goals" of full employment and price stability.

The U.S. recovery needs to become broader-based and sustainable, she told CNN International. "From my point of view on policy, I think that's going to take sustained accommodation from the Fed for some time," she said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)