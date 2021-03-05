Fed's Mester says economy far from goals, easy policy still needed

March 5 (Reuters) - A sharp recent rise in bond yields
mostly reflects expectations for stronger economic growth ahead,
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on
Friday, but "we are still very far from our goals" of full
employment and price stability.
The U.S. recovery needs to become broader-based and
sustainable, she told CNN International. "From my point of view
on policy, I think that's going to take sustained accommodation
from the Fed for some time," she said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)