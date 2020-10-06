Fed's Mester says ending stimulus talks will mean much slower recovery -CNBC

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement
that no further stimulus talks will happen until after the
November election will mean a "much slower" recovery for the
U.S. economy from the coronavirus crisis, Cleveland Federal
Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC in an interview
"Certainly, you know, the recovery will continue without it,
I think, but it's going to be a much slower recovery and it's
disappointing that we didn't get a package done," Mester said in
the interview.
