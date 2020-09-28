Fed's Mester says inclusion important for achieving strong economy

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will not recover fully
unless actions are taken to make growth more inclusive,
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on
Monday.
"Opportunity and inclusion are important for achieving a
strong economy," Mester said in remarks prepared for a webinar
organized by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western
Pennsylvania.
"Unless actions are taken to promote an inclusive economy
... the U.S. economy will not be able to live up to its full
potential and the country will suffer," Mester said.
Policymakers can improve economic mobility by increasing
access to high-quality education, helping all households gain
access to high speed internet and eliminating systemic
inequities in access to credit and financial services, Mester
said.
The Fed announced last week that it is seeking to update the
Community Reinvestment Act to ensure lower-income communities
are still supported by banks while reflecting the ways
technology has changed banking in recent years.
The central bank's new approach to monetary policy, unveiled
last month, also puts more emphasis on closing shortfalls in
employment, including disparities between racial groups.
