July 11 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said on Thursday he believes monetary policy is currently in the right place and he is watching the data to see if inflation is continuing to moderate back to the 2% target.

The current stance of monetary policy "is a good one" and the current federal funds rate target range of between 5.25% and 5.5% is appropriate "at the current juncture," Musalem said in comments in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)