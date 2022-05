"A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, at which it decided to lift rates by half a percentage point and signaled more increases are coming.

Interest rate futures markets had been assigning a significant probability to the Fed lifting rates by three quarters of a point at its next meeting in June.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)