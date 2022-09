"In particular in the current moment, I don't see the two goals as in conflict at all because without price stability, we will not be able to achieve the kind of strong labor market that we want for a sustained period that benefits all, so I don't see a case for moving to a single mandate," Powell said in response to a question at an event hosted by the Cato Institute.

Powell added that he believes both goals can be achieved in the "medium term."

(Reporting By Dan Burns)