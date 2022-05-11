Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Powell, Jefferson to get Senate nod this week

05/11/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve chief Powell testifies before Senate Banking Committee

(Reuters) -Jerome Powell, nominated for a second term as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, could win Senate confirmation as soon as late Wednesday, according to a timeline outlined by Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown.

Lawmakers are also expected to vote on President Joe Biden's other Fed nominee, Davidson College dean of faculty Philip Jefferson, who would become only the fourth Black man to serve as a Fed governor in the central bank's history.

Late Tuesday, Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook won Senate confirmation as the Fed's first Black woman governor.

Asked the status of the remaining Fed Board confirmation votes, Brown told Reuters that they could take place "either tonight or tomorrow. ... I'm confident we'll get them done by tomorrow."

Both Powell and Jefferson have support from both Biden's Democrats and Republicans and are expected to sail through the process. Powell remains in charge of U.S. monetary policy and is leading the Fed's attack on inflation with what is expected to be a series of hefty interest rate hikes.

Partisan fights over Biden's other Fed nominees have dragged on for months.

Republicans uniformly opposed Cook's confirmation, delaying a vote scheduled last month and forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Most also opposed Biden's elevation of Governor Lael Brainard to the position of Fed vice chair, who was confirmed on a 52-43 vote in late April.

Biden's pick for Fed vice chair of supervision, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew from consideration after Democrat Joe Manchin joined a united Republican opposition.

(Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrea Ricci)

By David Morgan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22pBURIAL SITES FOUND AT 53 NATIVE AMERICAN BOARDING SCHOOLS : Interior Dept
RE
04:17pUK imposes visas on Salvadorans after asylum applications rise
RE
04:16pFed's Powell, Jefferson to get Senate nod this week
RE
04:14pDisney streaming subscriptions top Wall Street targets
RE
04:10pBULLARD : April inflation 'hot,' but does not see 75 bp rate increase 'for now'
RE
04:09pMore oil production would hurt shareholders, Occidental CEO says
RE
04:09pSupply worries, weather spur rally in crop prices ahead of U.S. report
RE
04:06pU.S. Senate blocks consideration of abortion rights legislation
RE
04:03pU.S. abortion rights bill heads to defeat in Senate
RE
04:02pBitcoin falls 5.2% to $29,381
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS