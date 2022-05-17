Log in
Fed's Powell: Not time for 'tremendously nuanced' readings of inflation

05/17/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
May 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that despite some encouraging signs price pressures may be peaking, the current environment is "not a time for tremendously nuanced readings of inflation," and U.S. central bank officials will keep tightening policy until inflation comes down in "a convincing way."

"There have been some promising signs you can point to," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference. But, he added, "There are some signs that are not so promising." (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)


