Fed's Powell: Not time for 'tremendously nuanced' readings of inflation

May 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said
on Tuesday that despite some encouraging signs price pressures
may be peaking, the current environment is "not a time for
tremendously nuanced readings of inflation," and U.S. central
bank officials will keep tightening policy until inflation comes
down in "a convincing way."
"There have been some promising signs you can point to,"
Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference. But, he added,
"There are some signs that are not so promising."
