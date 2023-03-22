"These are not weaknesses running that are running broadly through the banking system," Powell told a press conference after the Fed's latest policy meeting.
(Reporting By Dan Burns)
(Reuters) - The management of Silicon Valley Bank "failed badly," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, but its collapse is not indicative of wider weaknesses in the banking system.
"These are not weaknesses running that are running broadly through the banking system," Powell told a press conference after the Fed's latest policy meeting.
(Reporting By Dan Burns)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|106.04 USD
|-60.41%
|0.00%
|0
|0.6712 USD
|+0.51%
|+1.50%
|0
|0.0121 USD
|+0.04%
|-0.82%
|0
|0.7307 USD
|+0.19%
|0.00%
|0
|0.6251 USD
|+0.95%
|+0.35%
|0
|1.0878 USD
|+0.98%
|+1.44%
|0
|1.2296 USD
|+0.59%
|+1.23%
|0
Japan to spend more than $15 billion for steps to combat inflation - govt