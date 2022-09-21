Fed's Powell: Soft landing is 'very challenging'

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on
Wednesday said prospects for a so-called "soft landing" for the
economy would likely diminish if central bank officials find
that monetary policy needs to be still more restrictive or
restrictive for longer.
Powell, speaking at a press conference after the Fed raised
its benchmark rate by 75 basis points for a third straight
meeting, said achieving a soft landing is "very challenging,"
and policymakers are unsure if the process of tightening policy
will lead to a recession or how deep any contraction might be.
