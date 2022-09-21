Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Powell: Soft landing is 'very challenging'

09/21/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said prospects for a so-called "soft landing" for the economy would likely diminish if central bank officials find that monetary policy needs to be still more restrictive or restrictive for longer.

Powell, speaking at a press conference after the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points for a third straight meeting, said achieving a soft landing is "very challenging," and policymakers are unsure if the process of tightening policy will lead to a recession or how deep any contraction might be. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.6691 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.1333 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.74763 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.74% 0.98946 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.59025 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pAmazon Web Services Mexico to open 'local zone' in Q1 2023
RE
03:11pS&p 500 loses ground to turn negative as powell's q&a continues,…
RE
03:11pWells fargo ceo scharf says 'we will follow the law' when asked…
RE
03:09pCarney says "there will be differences" among banks as they work…
RE
03:09pCarney spoke at climate week event in new york, in wake of repor…
RE
03:09pU.N. CLIMATE ENVOY MARK CARNEY SAYS : "we do not see lack of appe…
RE
03:07pUAE central bank raises base rate by 75 bps to 3.15% -statement
RE
02:56pSpot silver rises 3%…
RE
02:56pMajor u.s. bank ceos tell congress they expect to pay higher ra…
RE
02:55pAs unrest grows, Iran restricts access to Instagram, WhatsApp
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing
4Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
5Stocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters

HOT NEWS