NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that while banking system stress following the failure of Silicon Valley Banking has added uncertainty to the outlook, it's still possible the economy may not face a sharp downturn as the Fed works to contain inflation.

In terms of a soft landing for the economy, "There's a pathway to that and that path still exists," Powell said at his news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

