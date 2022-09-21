Fed's Powell: 'Strongly resolved' to bring inflation down

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said U.S. central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bring down inflation from the highest levels in four decades and "will keep at it until the job is done."

Powell, speaking at a press conference after the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points for a third straight meeting, said policymakers see the need to lift the policy rate to a "restrictive level" and "keep it there for some time."

"We're committed to getting inflation back down to 2%," he said. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)