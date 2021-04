"We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly, so the principle risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again," Powell said in a brief clip of an interview with CBS' news magazine program "60 Minutes" set to air in full on Sunday night. "It's going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks."

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Daniel Wallis)