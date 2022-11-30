Fed's Powell: decline in job openings 'a positive'

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government data that showed job openings decreased in October is "a positive thing," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

The latest figures, released earlier on Wednesday was "more or less in line with expectations but that's a good thing. Job openings came down by several hundred thousand. That's a positive thing," Powell said during an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)