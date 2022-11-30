Fed's Powell: decline in job openings 'a positive'

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government data that showed job
openings decreased in October is "a positive thing," Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
The latest figures, released earlier on Wednesday was "more
or less in line with expectations but that's a good thing. Job
openings came down by several hundred thousand. That's a
positive thing," Powell said during an event at the Brookings
Institution in Washington.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Chris Reese)