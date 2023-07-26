WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed is watching developments in grain markets closely after the suspension of Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipment deal, but so far it does not see the suspension making a big contribution to U.S. inflation.

"Grain prices did go up on this news, but they remain well below their peaks of last spring, and the moves that we've seen so far I would say are not expected to make a significant contribution to U.S. inflation," Powell told a news conference following the Fed's policy meeting. "Of course, we will be watching that situation carefully."

Powell said the cut-off of grain shipments from Ukraine does raise concerns about global food security, particularly for poorer countries that import much of their food. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)