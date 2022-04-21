Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot

04/21/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead.

With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. "Fifty basis points will be on the table for the May meeting."

In likely his last public remarks before the Fed's next meeting, Powell also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.

His comments appeared to pin down an expected rate path much steeper than policymakers projected at their March meeting, when they at the median anticipated the target overnight federal funds rate would be increased to 1.9% by year's end.

Traders in contracts linked to the overnight federal funds rate currently expect the Fed to increase it to a range between 2.75% and 3% by then, a pace that would involve half-point hikes at three upcoming meetings and quarter-point increases at the year's three other sessions.

That would take the Fed's target rate beyond the "neutral level" and into territory that would begin to restrict economic activity, marking one of the faster turnarounds of U.S. monetary policy.

In addition the Fed is expected to begin reducing its asset holdings in a step that will further tighten credit conditions for businesses and households.

"We really are committed to using our tools to get inflation back," Powell said, acknowledging that the Fed's hope inflation would ease during the pandemic reopening has been misplaced so far - to the point where the Fed is no longer relying on help from improving global supply chains, for example.

Instead, Powell said, the Fed will now count on tighter monetary policy to curb demand for goods and services, and also to lead businesses to reduce the demand for workers, and the "unsustainably hot" wage increases that have resulted.

"We have had an expectation that inflation would peak around this time and come down over the course of the rest of the year and then further," Powell said. "These expectations have been disappointed in the past. We are wanting to see actual progress...We are not going to count on help from supply side healing. We are going to be raising rates and getting expeditiously to levels that are more neutral," and then higher if needed.

"Our goal is to use our tools to get demand and supply back in synch."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pDeadly blasts claimed by Islamic State hit northern Afghan cities
RE
02:47pFed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot
RE
02:44pSenior U.S. officials to arrive in Solomon Islands for talks on Thursday - State Department
RE
02:44pMoneyGram sued by U.S., New York for unfair remittance transfers
RE
02:37pMexico central bank could revise inflation forecast upward, governor says
RE
02:35pYellen says G20 getting work done despite walkout over Ukraine war
RE
02:32pWall St slides after Powell backs aggressive rate hike views
RE
02:31pFlorida lawmakers pass bill to revoke Disney's special status
RE
02:31pCorn, wheat retreat from recent highs, soybeans edge higher
RE
02:27pItaly's Banco BPM to assess possible insurance partnerships
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS