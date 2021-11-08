Fed's Powell says bridging gender gaps key to successful economy

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Women suffered more from job losses in the
COVID-19 recession than men and bridging gender gaps is
imperative for the U.S. economy to reach its full potential,
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday.
"Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity
of our economy, which can only realize its full potential if
everyone has a solid chance to contribute to, and to reap the
benefits of, broad-reaching prosperity," Powell told a virtual
conference on gender and the economy hosted by the Fed.
Powell did not make any comments on the outlook for monetary
policy in his remarks. Last week, the central bank announced it
would begin to scale back its crisis-era asset purchase program
later this month given the strength of the economy. The
extraordinary stimulus had been introduced in March 2020 to
shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Powell last week also said the Fed would remain patient
and prioritize further strides towards maximum employment before
raising interest rates, despite jitters over
higher-than-expected inflation.
An announcement on whether U.S. President Joe Biden will
renominate Powell to a second term as head of the central bank
is expected soon.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)