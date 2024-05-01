NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated Wednesday that political considerations around the looming presidential election will not affect the central bank's interest rate decisions.

When it comes to the election, "we're at peace with it, we know that we'll do what we think is the right thing," Powell said at his press conference following the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He added there's no evidence from Fed meeting transcripts that officials have allowed politics to affect their policy choices.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)